Israel failed to eliminate Gaza resistance for over 600 days

Yemen’s armed forces fired 11 hypersonic missiles, one drone at Israeli targets last week, he stated.

He went on to say that Yemen armed forces’ operations caused confusion, chaos in Israeli enemy's defense systems.

Yemen is seeking seek to impose air blockade in response to Israeli escalation, al-Houthi underlined, according to Press TV.

The Ansarullah leader vowed they're determined to keep up hitting targets deep into Israeli-occupied territories.

The Zionist regime's brutal aggression and attacks against the oppressed Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip have continued for the past 20 months, he said, adding that more than 2,400 Palestinian have been martyred and wounded during the current week, he said. He added that nine percent of the residents in the Gaza Strip have been subjected to genocide, and this figure may be unprecedented in contemporary world of today.

Tel Aviv and Washington are trying to use the distribution of humanitarian aid as a means to kill Palestinians, Yemen’s leader emphasized.

MNA