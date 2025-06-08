Saudi crown prince urges ending Israeli aggression in Gaza

Bin Salman made the comments during a speech to dignitaries and officials marking Eid Al-Adha in Mina, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

“The suffering of our brothers in Palestine continues as a result of the ongoing Israeli aggression, he said.

“We reaffirm the importance of the international community’s role in ending the disastrous consequences of this aggression, protecting innocent civilians, and working toward a new reality in which Palestine can enjoy peace in accordance with international legitimacy and relevant resolutions.”

The Israeli army resumed its attacks on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed 4,497 people and injured 13,793 others, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former War Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

