At least 650,000 children are at high risk of famine in Gaza

As the Strip marks 103 days of Israeli total blockade, government officials said hundreds of thousands of people, including 650,000 children, are facing famine “amid shameful international silence”.

Israeli forces closed all crossings and prevented the entry of food, medicine, and fuel “in one of the most severe crimes of collective siege in modern times”, a government statement said, Al Jazeera reported.

“Over the past three days, we have recorded dozens of deaths due to shortages of food and essential medical supplies, in an extremely cruel humanitarian situation.”

The statement said 67 children have died of famine so far, and approximately 1.25 million people in Gaza are experiencing “catastrophic hunger”.

MNA