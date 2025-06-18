Iran didn’t start this war, its response has been defensive

Speaking during a session of the United Nations at the UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday, Saeed Iravani asserted that Iran has never initiated hostilities, according to Press TV.

"Iran is not the aggressor," he stressed, warning that the Israeli regime's actions, carried out with US backing, constitute a clear violation of the UN Charter and international law.

Referring to the Israeli regime’s wanton aggression on Iranian territory, Iravani described it as a “blatant violation of the UN Charter and the fundamental principles of international law.”

He slammed the Tel Aviv regime for targeting civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities under the oversight of the UN nuclear watchdog, and warned that if such attacks continue, they could lead to “catastrophic consequences.”

“Iran has exercised its inherent right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter,” he said during the UN session. “Our response was proportionate and defensive in nature, targeting only the sources of aggression.”

He also questioned the concept of “preemptive self-defense” as cited by some Israeli regime officials, calling it legally baseless and dangerous.

“If such a narrative becomes normalized, it would erode one of the core tenets of the UN Charter – the prohibition of the use of force,” Iravani stated.

Iravani denounced the “double standards” of Western powers, particularly the United States, the United Kingdom, and France for failing to halt Israeli aggression, not only in Iran but also in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen.

“The bitter experiences of these regions show the UN Security Council’s repeated failure to fulfill its most basic duties – to uphold international peace and security,” he remarked.

The Iranian envoy warned that if the UN Security Council does not take decisive action, Iran will continue to defend its sovereignty and people with determination.

“This is not only our right,” he said, “but our responsibility.”

MNA