Iran abides by Safeguards Agreement, NPT obligations: Eslami

The top Iranian nuclear official made the comments in an interview with local national TV on Sunday afternoon.

The head of the AEOI considered enrichment to be the basis of the nuclear industry, saying that "This issue is known as the red line for the Islamic Republic of Iran. There is no alternative to enrichment."

"Without enrichment, there will be no nuclear fuel cycle," he said, adding that, "Without the fuel cycle, the possibility of conducting research and applied activities in various fields, including medicine and industry, will be lost."

He continued to say that, "We cannot deprive ourselves of our domestic wealth and facilities. At the same time, Iran has always had constructive interactions with other countries. The Bushehr power plant is an example of this cooperation, and new projects are also being pursued with the participation of foreign companies."

The AEOI chief went on to say that the IAEA chief Rafael Grossi seeks to express himself in order to become UN Secretary-General.

"Grossi, due to his ambitions and desire to become UN Secretary-General, is seeking to gain the votes of a few specific countries and promote himself."

Eslami went on to report that "One of the Iranian security agencies has discovered sabotage at one of the nuclear sites and informed the IAEA Deputy Director General."

