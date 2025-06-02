Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant ready to be utilized

The Head of Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant announced the completion of fuel loading and preparation of the plant for operational startup, stating, "We are ready to start electricity production from the (Iranian) month of Tir (starting from June 22)."

According to Mehr News Agency, Reza Banazadeh said during a press briefing that energy production at the nuclear power plant is an essential national need of great importance that must be specially prioritized.

"The preparation stages at Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant have been completed, and the plant is ready to enter the re-operation phase. According to the Ministry of Energy's schedule and requirements, electricity generation will commence."

Banazadeh also spoke about water supply plans at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, saying, "The completion and operation of the plant’s 75,000 cubic meter desalination unit will play a key role in providing drinking water for the local population."

