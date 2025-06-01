China reacts to Macron comments on Taiwan, Ukraine

Macron had delivered a speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on Friday in which he rejected those who would frame the conflict as a purely European concern. “If we consider that Russia could be allowed to take a part of the territory of Ukraine without any restriction… What could happen in Taiwan?” he said.

“Comparing the Taiwan question with the Ukraine issue is unacceptable. The two are different in nature, and not comparable at all,” the embassy said on Facebook on Saturday, reiterating that the issue of Taiwan is “entirely China’s internal affair.”

Crimea voted to join Russia shortly after the 2014 US-backed coup in Kiev, and four other former Ukrainian regions did the same following referendums in 2022. Moscow has demanded that, for a viable peace deal, Ukraine must recognize Russia’s new borders and withdraw its troops from Russian territory.

Taiwan has had a separate government since 1949, when nationalists retreated to the island after losing a war with the Communists in mainland China. Beijing maintains that it will achieve “national reunification” and has warned the authorities in Taipei against formally declaring independence.

Only a handful of countries recognize Taiwan as an independent country, while most states, including the US and Russia, adhere to the ‘One-China’ principle. Nevertheless, multiple Western countries maintain informal ties with Taiwan.

MNA/