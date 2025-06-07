Under US pressure, UK, France drop to recognize Palestine

French President Emmanuel Macron—co-sponsor of the June 17–20 conference alongside Saudi Arabia—had been urging European allies, including the UK, to support Palestinian statehood during the gathering.

Macron previously described recognition as “a moral duty and political requirement.”

However, French officials have informed Israeli counterparts that the summit will no longer serve as a platform for formal recognition.

Instead, the focus will shift to outlining a roadmap toward recognition, conditional on a series of measures from the Palestinian side, The Guardian reported.

Those conditions reportedly include a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, the release of Israeli captives held by Hamas, reform of the Palestinian Authority, Gaza’s economic reconstruction, and a definitive end to Hamas’s rule in the territory.

The shift comes amid pressure from the United States, reportedly urging Paris and London to hold back.

Last week, Israeli diplomat Alon Pinkas told The Middle East Eye that France’s push was “serious and has the backing of most of the European Union and Saudi Arabia.”

Israel’s ambassador to France, Joshua Zarka, also called Macron’s initiative “disastrous.”

