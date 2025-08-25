China has no plans to deploy peacekeepers in Ukraine: FM

"This information is false. China’s stance on the Ukrainian issue is clear and consistent," the diplomat noted, TASS reported.

Earlier, Die Welt, citing sources, reported that the Chinese side was prepared to deploy its military contingent in Ukraine within the framework of a peacekeeping mission.

European politicians have increasingly raised the issue of the potential deployment of Western troops in Ukraine in order to settle the crisis as part of security guarantees following the August 18 meeting in Washington between Vladimir Zelensky and US President Donald Trump. Moscow is against the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine.

On August 21, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized that any way of ensuring Ukraine’s security guarantees via "foreign military intervention on any part of Ukrainian territory" will be unacceptable to Russia.

MA/PR