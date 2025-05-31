Man arrested after car hits number of pedestrians in UK

Police were called to the incident in De Montfort Street in the city center at 00:34 BST on Saturday, after receiving reports of a fight in the same location.

The force said one man sustained minor injuries from the incident, whilst one other man and two women have serious injuries - all four remain in hopsital, according to BBC.

A 31-year-old man, from Leicester, has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and causing serious injury by dangerous driving and remains in police custody.

Police belive the suspect and the four victims involved in the incident had all been in attendance at a private event nearby before the incident.

The car believed to have been involved in the incident was found in nearby Margaret Street and has been recovered as part of the investigation, said police.

Det Insp Jenny Tattersall said, "We understand the serious concern there will be about this incident," the report added.

"A large cordon is in place in the area of De Montfort Street and will remain while enquiries, including forensic investigations, are carried out."

MA/PR