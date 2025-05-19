5 killed, 2 injured in north Afghanistan road accident

The mishap occurred in the province's Imam Sahib district when a vehicle veered off the road and overturned, killing five, including three women, on the spot and injuring two others, said provincial police spokesman Jumaddin Khaksar, Xinhua news agency reported.

The official blamed reckless driving for the incident, saying the injured passengers were taken to a nearby local health center for treatment.

Similarly, three commuters, including women, lost their lives and 12 others were injured in two separate traffic accidents in eastern Logar province on Friday.

