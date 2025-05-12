13 die after ammo explodes during disposal in Indonesia

The Indonesian Defence Forces (TNI) on Monday confirmed that 13 people, including four military officers, were killed in an explosion while trying to dispose of expired ammunition in Sagara village, Garut district, West Java.



Chief of the TNI's Information Office, Major General Kristomei Sianturi, said that their bodies have been evacuated to the Pameungpeuk Regional General Hospital for autopsy and pre-funeral handling.



"We are coordinating with on-site officers to secure and clear the incident site as a precaution against other potential explosions," he informed during a TV interview in Jakarta on Monday.



He said that the military will investigate the incident. "We will detail the causes of the explosion later," he said.



Separately, Army Chief of Staff, General Maruli Simanjuntak, also confirmed the fatal explosion in Garut. Its cause is under investigation, he said.



According to the military, the explosion occurred at 9:30 a.m. local time when Army officers were trying to dispose of expired and unused ammunition at a site belonging to the Garut District Natural Resources Conservation Agency (BKSDA).



"The Garut BKSDA site has been regularly used for the disposal of expired ammunition," Kristomei said.



He added that the ammunition originated from Ammunition Depot No. 3 of the Indonesian Army Equipment Centre (Puspalad).



The four TNI officers killed in the accident were identified as Colonel Antonius Hermawan, Major Anda Rohanda, Second Corporal Eri Dwi Priambodo, and First Private Aprio Setiawan.



The remaining victims were civilians -- Agus bin Kasmin, Pian bin Obur, Iyus Ibing bin Inon, Anwar bin Inon, Iyus Rizal bin Saepuloh, Toto, Dadang, Rustiawan, and Endang.

