Iran-Azerbaijan joint commission on energy held in Baku

During the meeting on Saturday, both sides undertook a comprehensive evaluation of prior agreements, scrutinized the current water storage capacities of shared dams, and analyzed the projected water demands for the forthcoming year.

The discussions culminated in the formulation of new agreements and strategic planning measures aimed at maximizing the efficiency of the Aras river’s water resources.

The resolutions reached in this session are set to be integrated into the operational agenda of both nations, ensuring cohesive implementation and sustainable resource management.

Last year, the 53rd session of the Iran-Azerbaijan joint commission was held in Tabriz, Iran.

TM/IRN