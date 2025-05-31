Pezeshkian congratulates Iranian sportswoman’s victory

In a message shared on his X account late on Friday, President Pezeshkian praised Mobini’s championship in the women’s long jump during the competitions held in South Korea.

The accomplishment, he said, is not only the first historic gold medal won by an Iranian woman in track and field but also marks the unwavering determination of Iranian women to make achievements at the global stage.

The congratulatory message came after Mobini bagged a gold medal in the women’s long jump with a 6.40 m effort at the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships taking place in Gumi, South Korea, on May 27-31.

MNA/IRN