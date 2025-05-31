Insurgents briefly seize control of a city in Pakistan

Hidayat Buledi, a local government official, was killed and his home was set on fire in the attack on Sorab, in the Balochistan region, local police chief Hafeez Ullah said, ABC reports.

He said Buledi was “martyred” while trying to protect women and children trapped inside the burning house during the assault.

Ullah said several insurgents were killed in the shootout with police.

The outlawed Baloch Liberation Army, or BLA claimed responsibility for the attack. In a statement, BLA said its fighters had taken control of key government buildings in Sorab.

Ullah dismissed the claim, saying the insurgents fled when security forces responded to the assault. He said the attackers stormed Buledi's home and also set fire to several residences of government officials. Four civilians were injured.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack, saying the assailants targeted civilians, including women and children.

