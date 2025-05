"The death toll in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in early October 2023 has approached 54,249, with 123,492 people injured," the ministry wrote on its Telegram channel.

Over the past 24 hours, 67 bodies and 184 injured people were taken to hospitals, the ministry said, adding that the information about another 98 dead people was included in the overall statistics of casualties after the data was verified on site.

MP/