4 Palestinians injured as Israeli forces raid Nablus

The injuries occurred when Israeli forces raided the old city of Nablus, triggering clashes with angry residents, the official news agency Wafa reported as cited by Anadolu Agency.

Wafa said Israeli forces blocked ambulances and medics from reaching the site to evacuate those injured.

The Palestinian Red Crescent confirmed that its medics treated several people in the area, including three who sustained gunshot wounds.

Since the start of Israel’s assault on Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023, at least 974 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 injured in the West Bank by Israeli forces and settlers, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Holy Quds.

MNA