Cristiano Ronaldo appears ready to leave Al Nassr

Ronaldo, shortly after the club’s final match of the Saudi Pro League’s season Monday, posted a cryptic message on social media hinting that he had played his last match with the franchise.

“This chapter is over,” he wrote. “The story? Still being written. Grateful to all.”

While it’s unclear what that means specifically, Ronaldo’s current contract with Al Nassr is due to expire in June. It doesn’t sound like Ronaldo is going to retire, either — even though, at 40 years old, he could absolutely walk away from the game as one of the best players to ever compete.

