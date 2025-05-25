  1. Economy
Governor of Iranian central bank travels to Oman

TEHRAN, May 25 (MNA) – Mohammad-Reza Farzin, Governor of the Central Bank of Iran, left Tehran for Muscat, the capital of Oman, at the head of a technical delegation, on Sunday to increase bilateral banking and monetary cooperation.

Holding talks with other banking and economic officials of Oman with the development and promotion of monetary, financial, and banking interactions, as well as strengthening and increasing international cooperation and trade and commercial exchanges between Iran and Oman, are on the agenda of Farzin's trip to Oman, according to a statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry. 

The volume of trade exchanges between Iran and Oman grew by 41 percent last year, and with the increase in monetary and banking cooperation between the two countries in the near future, the two nations will witness the facilitation of banking and economic relations as well as the development of trade exchanges.

