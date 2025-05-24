  1. Politics
Iran backs any move for eradicating terrorism in region: amb.

TEHRAN, May 24 (MNA) – Iran's Ambassador to the Republic of Turkey Habibzadeh emphasized the need for further cooperation between Iran and Turkey as key to preserve peace and stability in the region.

Iran’s Ambassador to Turkey Mohammad-Hassan Habibzadeh stressed that Tehran supports any process that would wipe out the ill phenomenon of terrorism in the region and strengthen security among neighboring countries.

During a meeting with Secretary General of Turkey’s National Security Council Okay Memis in Ankara on Saturday, Habibzadeh stressed cooperation between the two neighbors, especially on peace and stability in the region.  

Both sides believed that increased security cooperation between Tehran and Ankara is key to countering shared threats.

They also discussed the ongoing developments in Syria and the course of indirect talks between Iran and the United States over Tehran’s nuclear program and the termination of sanctions against Iran.

Tehran has welcomed an announcement by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) to disband and halt its armed struggle against Turkey, expressing hope that it would help with regional peace and stability.

