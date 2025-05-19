  1. World
Explosion in Syria's Al Mayadin leaves casualties

TEHRAN, May 19 (MNA) – Several people were killed following a deadly blast in Al Mayadin, Syria, early on Sunday night.

At least three people have been killed in a blast targeting a police station in the eastern Syrian town of Al-Mayadeen, the SANA state news agency has reported, citing a security source.

The explosion in the Deir az Zor countryside on Sunday also injured several people, the report said, without providing further details.

Meanwhile, Al-Mayadeen reported that three police officers affiliated with the Jolani regime were killed in a car bomb explosion in the city of Al Mayadin in Deir Ezzor.

