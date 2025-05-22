N Korea reports 'serious' accident at warship launch ceremony

A major accident occurred at a launch ceremony for a new North Korean naval destroyer, state media reported Thursday, with leader Kim Jong Un saying the mishap was a "criminal act".

At a ceremony to launch a new 5,000-ton destroyer in the eastern port city of Chongjin on Wednesday "a serious accident occurred," the official Korean Central News Agency said.

Blaming "inexperienced command and operational carelessness" during the launch, which was being observed by Kim, KCNA said there was a mishap which left "some sections of the warship's bottom crushed".

It said the accident managed to "destroy the balance of the warship."



Kim watched the entire incident and declared it a "criminal act caused by absolute carelessness," warning it "could not be tolerated."

He said the "irresponsible errors" of officials responsible would be "dealt with at the plenary meeting of the Party Central Committee to be convened next month".

Pyongyang unveiled another 5,000-ton destroyer-class vessel named Choe Hyon last month.

At the time, state media ran images of Kim attending a ceremony with his daughter Ju Ae, considered by many experts to be his likely successor.

North Korea claimed the vessel was equipped with the "most powerful weapons", and that it would "enter into operation early next year".

Some analysts said the ship could be equipped with short-range tactical nuclear missiles -- although North Korea has not proven it has the ability to miniaturise its nukes.

