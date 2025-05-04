Tehran, Ashgabat stress increased coop. in anti-drug campaign

Head of Anti-Narcotic Police of the Islamic Republic of Iran Brigadier General Iraj Kakavand, who has traveled to Turkmenistan, met and held talks with the interior minister of the Republic of Turkmenistan to discuss disciplinary cooperation in the fight against drug abuse.

During the meeting, the two sides stressed the need to enhance bilateral cooperation in the field of fighting against drug abuse.

The two countries have high potential to boost their cooperation in the fields of enforcing disciplinary law diplomacy, exchanging information to implement anti-drug operations, holding an annual meeting of heads of the anti-drug police of the two countries, exchanging information on the arrest and detention of citizens of the two countries for drug crimes, etc., he added.

MNA