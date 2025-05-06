Tehran, Doha eye expanding coop. in transportation field

Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh, during her daylong visit to the Qatari capital of Doha, met and held talks with Transport Minister of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Thani to discuss bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest.

During the meeting, the two sides explored avenues for enhancing cooperation in the fields of air transportation, ports and maritime infrastructures.

Developing Port of Dayyer, increasing transport cooperation between Bushehr Port and Qatari ports, establishing new cargo and passenger shipping lines, signing an international road transport agreement between the two countries, and cooperating in the construction and development of transport and transit infrastructure within the framework of North-South, Ashgabat, and Turkey-Iran-Qatar corridors, etc. were of the main topics discussed between the two sides.

In addition, Iranian minister of roads and urban development met with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani on the sidelines of her visit to the Qatari capital of Doha to discuss mutual ties and issues of mutual interest.

MNA