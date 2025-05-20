  1. Politics
May 20, 2025, 11:46 AM

"I don't think talks with US will lead anywhere": Leader

TEHRAN, May 20 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says that he does not believe the ongoing indirect nuclear negotiations with the US will yield any result.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution made the remarks while delivering a speech at a ceremony held on Monday, on the occasion of President Raeisi's first martyrdom anniversary.

In his remarks, Ayatollah Khamenei addressed the topic of nuclear negotiations.

"The issue of [nuclear] negotiations was brought up. I have a notice for the other side," he said, adding that the American side, which engages in these indirect talks, should avoid making nonsense remarks.

"Saying things like 'We will not allow Iran to enrich uranium' is nonsense. No one [in Iran] is waiting for others' permission. The Islamic Republic has its own policies and methods and will pursue them [independently]," he emphasized.

"At another appropriate time, I will explain to the Iranian people why the Americans and their Western allies insist so strongly on stopping uranium enrichment in Iran. I will make it clear what their real intentions are."

This is a developing story...

