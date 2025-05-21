  1. Politics
Iran deciding to attend next round of talks with US or not

TEHRAN, May 21 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran is still reviewing whether to take part in the next round of nuclear negotiations, criticizing the US for making irrational demands.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Araghchi stated that Tehran is still reviewing whether to participate in the next round of nuclear talks.

The top Iranian diplomat said Tehran had already responded to unreasonable demands and “unusual statements” by the American side would not help the negotiation process.

He reiterated that Iran’s uranium enrichment will continue with or without a deal.

“If the other parties want transparency regarding our peaceful nuclear program, we are ready,” he said. “But in return, they must lift the sanctions, which were unjustly imposed based on false claims about our nuclear activities.”

Araghchi warned that if the demands go beyond this and seek to deprive Iran of its legitimate rights, such conditions will be unacceptable.

“We are evaluating whether or not to attend the next round of talks,” he concluded, emphasizing that Iran would not yield to excessive demands.

