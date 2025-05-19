China's inbound tourism continues heating up

About 132 million inbound tourists visited China in 2024, with total spending reaching 94.2 billion U.S. dollars, recovering to 97.2 percent and 93.5 percent of the 2019 levels, respectively, Shi Zeyi, an official in charge of international exchanges and cooperation at the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, said during a recent episode of China Economic Roundtable, an all-media talk show hosted by Xinhua News Agency.

In the first quarter of 2025, China recorded 35.02 million inbound tourist visits, a 19.6 percent increase compared to the same period of last year, Shi added.

Officials and industry insiders at the roundtable also highlighted the marked increase in inbound travel spending. Mobile payment giant Alipay reported a 180 percent surge in inbound tourist spending between May 1 and 3 this year, compared to the same period in 2024.

The surge has been fueled in large by China's expanded visa-exemption program and a slew of measures aimed at making travel more convenient, including enhanced transportation access, simplified payment systems, and instant tax refunds for departing visitors, according to Shi.

China now grants unilateral visa-free entry to people from 38 countries and has extended its visa-free transit period to 240 hours for travelers from 54 countries. About 380,000 foreigners entered China under these arrangements during the May Day holiday, a year-on-year increase of 72.7 percent.

As more foreign travelers visit China and have positive experiences, the potential of the country's inbound consumption market will continue to grow, said Liu Jia, an official from the National Immigration Administration.