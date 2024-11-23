Tehran, Riyadh eye on establishing lasting peace in region

During his visit to Riyadh, Takht Ravanchi spoke with Asharq Al-Awsat, reaffirming the mutual commitment of Iran and Saudi Arabia to establish lasting peace and stability in the region, stressing that achieving such a goal requires ongoing bilateral and regional cooperation to address current threats and build a foundation for prosperity and security.

During his meetings with Waleed ElKhereiji, the Saudi Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Takht Ravanchi focused on enhancing bilateral relations in the political, economic, and consular domains.

Takht Ravanchi characterized the Saudi-Iranian collaboration as a “successful model of bilateral and multilateral cooperation,” aimed at promoting peace, security, and development at both regional and international levels.

He emphasized the importance of historical ties and the principle of good neighborliness as the foundation for advancing these ties.

After the second meeting of the trilateral committee involving Saudi Arabia, China, and Iran in Riyadh, both Saudi Arabia and Iran reaffirmed their commitment to implementing the Beijing Agreement, as stated by the Saudi foreign ministry.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs emphasized that the two countries exchanged various viewpoints to initiate serious and practical joint cooperation, describing the trilateral committee meeting in Riyadh as a valuable opportunity to foster continuous and positive relations among Iran, Saudi Arabia, and China.

Takht Ravanchi, who previously served as Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations and was a member of the Iranian nuclear negotiating team with the P5+1, described the atmosphere of the meetings as “cordial and transparent”, adding that the three countries exchanged views on topics of mutual interest and stressed the importance of continuing this “positive and forward-looking process.”

He also revealed “constructive and friendly” meetings held by the Iranian delegation with their Saudi hosts and Chinese counterparts, during which they discussed enhancing bilateral and trilateral cooperation and reviewed developments in relations over the past year.

Both Saudi Arabia and Iran reaffirmed their complete commitment to implementing the Beijing Agreement, which was mediated by China. This agreement aims to restore diplomatic ties and promote mutual respect for sovereignty and security, in line with the principles of the UN Charter, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and international law.

China commended the progress made since the signing of the agreement, noting the reopening of embassies and the increase in bilateral engagement. It expressed its commitment to continue supporting the efforts of Saudi Arabia and Iran to deepen their cooperation and maintain regional stability.

A notable development has been the enhancement of consular services. In the past year, over 87,000 Iranian pilgrims participated in Hajj, and more than 52,000 completed Umrah, reflecting improved coordination between the two countries.

Saudi-Iranian relations have experienced a significant transformation since the signing of the Beijing Agreement. The reopening of embassies, including Iran's embassy in Riyadh in June after a seven-year closure, marks a pivotal moment in their ties.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular Affairs Alireza Bigdeli referred to this day as a "historic milestone" in Saudi-Iranian relations. He expressed optimism that their renewed relationship would flourish, highlighting that the restoration of ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia opens a new chapter in both bilateral and regional relations, aimed at fostering greater cooperation and stability.

Also, the trilateral meeting addressed several pressing regional challenges, particularly the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The participants condemned Israel’s aggression in Palestine, Lebanon, and Iran, calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities and a continuation of humanitarian aid to the affected regions.

They warned that ongoing violence poses significant risks to both regional and global security, including threats to maritime safety.

Regarding Yemen, the parties reaffirmed their support for a comprehensive political solution under the auspices of the United Nations.

