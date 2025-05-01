Leader to receive Hajj officials for a meeting next week

Ahead of this year’s hajj congregation, Iranian Hajj officials are going to meet with Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Sunday.

The meeting is held every year upon the arrival of the Hajj season, during which the Leader delivers his advice and message to the pilgrims and the organizers of the religious rituals.

Every year, on the occasion of Workers’ Day and Teachers’ Day, a group of workers and teachers from all over the country would meet with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei; but this year, due to the coincidence of these days with the beginning of the sending of pilgrims to the Land of Revelation, Hajj officials will first meet Hajj officials.

MA/6453235