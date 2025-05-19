Iran's Foreign Ministry summons British charge d’affaires

The head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Third Western European Department voiced Tehran's strong protest against the British government’s move, as well as unjustified accusations leveled against the Islamic Republic.

The official said detention of Iranian nationals is contrary to the accepted rules and standards of international law and human rights, because they were charged without any evidence, according to PressTV.

He added that the detained Iranian nationals were also denied consular access and protection.

The Iranian official emphasized that the British government is fully responsible for the consequences of such actions, which appear to be politically motivated to put pressure on Iran.

On Saturday, four Iranian men were arrested. A 29-year-old was arrested in Swindon, Wiltshire, a 46-year-old was arrested in west London, a 29-year-old was arrested in Stockport, Greater Manchester, and a 40-year-old was arrested in Rochdale.

All four were released from custody on Saturday, after obtaining "various warrants of further detention," police said.

A fifth man, a 24-year-old arrested in Manchester, was detained under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act and previously released on bail, with conditions, to a date in May.

UK police said they continue to carry out searches at a number of addresses in the Greater Manchester, London, Swindon, and High Wycombe areas.

