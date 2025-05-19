Tehran reacts to Arab League claims over Iran's trio islands

According to Mehr News Agency, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei firmly rejected the claims made in the final statement of the Arab League Summit in Baghdad concerning the three Iranian islands of Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa.

He emphasized that the trio islands are an inseparable part of Iranian territory and described any such claims as contrary to the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter and international law, particularly the principles of respect for territorial integrity, national sovereignty, and good neighborliness policy.

Baghaei added that raising such issues in the Arab League’s final statement is unacceptable.

He also advised the Arab League to acknowledge unchangeable historical and geographical realities when forming its positions and to work toward fostering mutual understanding and stronger relations among regional countries.

MP/6471908