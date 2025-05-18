Next round of talks with Iran could be in Europe this week

"We think that we will be meeting sometime this week in Europe," the lead US negotiator has said in an interview with the ABC News.

Witkoff said in the interview he had handed over a written message for his President Donald Trump to the Iranian side but the Iranian negotiator Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said earlier today he had not received the written message yet from the Omani mediators.

"We cannot allow even 1 percent of an enrichment capability," he continued in the interview while Iran says preserving the enrichment capability is a red line that cannot be crossed.

The Iranian and US delegations have held four rounds of indirect talks on Tehran's nuclear program and the lifting of U.S. sanctions in the Omani capital Muscat and Italy's Rome.

Meanwhile, Iran and three European countries -- France, Germany and Britain, collectively known as the E3 -- held a high-level meeting in Türkiye's Istanbul on Friday on the latest developments in the Iran-US indirect talks, the sixth round of such talks between Iran and the E3 since September 2024, which have covered Tehran's nuclear program and the removal of sanctions, among other issues.

