Araghchi rejects Witkoff's remarks on Iran's enrichment

Responding to the lead US negotiator Steve Witkoff , who had said in an interview with American media earlier today that "We cannot allow even 1 percent of an enrichment capability," the top Iranian negotiator Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that "These remarks are completely far from the reality of the negotiations."

"Enrichment in Iran will continue," he underscored.

"If the demands of the other side are unrealistic, it is natural that they will not be accepted," the minister also underlined.

Araghchi further said that Iran is ready to provide assurances that it will never develop nuclear weapons.

The Iranian and US delegations have held four rounds of indirect talks on Tehran's nuclear program and the lifting of US sanctions in the Omani capital Muscat and Italy's Rome.

Meanwhile, Iran and three European countries -- France, Germany and Britain, collectively known as the E3 -- held a high-level meeting in Türkiye's Istanbul on Friday on the latest developments in the Iran-US indirect talks, the sixth round of such talks between Iran and the E3 since September 2024, which have covered Tehran's nuclear program and the removal of sanctions, among other issues.

