Iran reaffirms transparency of its nuclear program

Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), says that Tehran’s nuclear activities are fully transparent and remain under the complete supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Eslami made the remarks on Friday following a meeting with the members of the Pugwash Conferences on Science and World Affairs in Tehran.

Iran has repeatedly declared that nuclear weapons have no place in its defense doctrine, he said.

The AEOI chief said Tehran has upheld its peaceful approach despite years of threats and political pressure.

Eslami criticized efforts by adversaries to frame Iran’s nuclear advancements as a threat, describing such claims as unprofessional and politically motivated.

According to Eslami, the IAEA conducted over 450 inspections of Iran’s nuclear facilities in 2024, accounting for nearly 25% of the agency’s global inspections.

He noted that although Iran’s installed nuclear capacity makes up only 3% of the world’s total, the country remains one of the most closely monitored by the agency.

The Pugwash Conferences on Science and World Affairs seek to leverage scientific expertise and rational analysis to tackle the immense risks that nuclear arms and other forms of mass destruction pose to humanity.

RHM/