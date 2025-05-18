Iran, Turkey FMs discuss diplomatic developments

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, on Sunday.

During their conversation, the two sides discussed the process of the indirect nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

Iranian negotiators, led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, engaged in a fourth round of discussions with an American delegation in Muscat on Sunday. The American team was headed by the US President’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

Mediated by Oman, the talks have been described by both sides as productive and progressing well. The discussions are primarily focused on Iran’s nuclear program and the lifting of sanctions through a potential agreement to replace the 2015 landmark deal, which the US unilaterally withdrew from during Trump’s first term in office.

