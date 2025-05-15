Iran's Ayat Sharifi crowned Asia’s strongest man

Following two successful attempts at 185kg and 191kg, Sharifi secured silver in the snatch with a lift of 195kg.

He went on to claim gold in the clean and jerk with a lift of 227kg. Despite lifting 235kg in his second attempt, the jury disqualified the lift, making him not attempt a third.

His total of 422kg earned him the overall gold medal.

Other Iranian medalists include Ali Alipour, who won two golds and one silver in the 96kg division, and Alireza Moeini, who secured a gold in the snatch and a bronze overall.

Iran placed second in the overall medal standings, finishing just behind host nation China.

The Iranian team collected a total of eight medals, including five gold, two silver, and one bronze.

The super-heavyweight’s performance turned him into the star of the show, while it also capped off a strong showing for Iran, reaffirming the country’s status as a weightlifting powerhouse in the region and on the world stage.

MNA/PressTV