5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Turkey's capital Ankara

According to Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), a 5.2 magnitude earthquake took place in Konya's Kulu district.
The quake was felt strongly across the capital and nearby provinces, but no damage has been reported.
MP/
TEHRAN, May 15 (MNA) – A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck Ankara, Konya, and neighboring cities in central Turkey.
According to Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), a 5.2 magnitude earthquake took place in Konya's Kulu district.
The quake was felt strongly across the capital and nearby provinces, but no damage has been reported.
MP/
Your Comment