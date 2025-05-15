  1. World
May 15, 2025, 4:37 PM

5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Turkey's capital Ankara

TEHRAN, May 15 (MNA) – A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck Ankara, Konya, and neighboring cities in central Turkey.

According to Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), a 5.2 magnitude earthquake took place in Konya's Kulu district.

The quake was felt strongly across the capital and nearby provinces, but no damage has been reported.

