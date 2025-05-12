  1. World
Magnitude 5.6-magnitude earthquake rocks China

TEHRAN, May 11 (MNA) – A magnitude 5.6 earthquake has been registered in China, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center reported.

The quake’s epicenter was 124 km southwest of the city of Shigatse with a population of about 80,000 people.

The source of the earthquake was 10 km below the surface, according to TASS.

No injuries or damage were reported.

