Tehran reacts to worsening security situation in Libya

The spokesperson for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has voiced deep concern over the ongoing military clashes in Tripoli, the Libyan capital, which have resulted in dozens of casualties.

Ismaeil Baghaei, the spokesperson for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, emphasized the responsibility of all involved parties to restore stability and called for an immediate halt to violence and bloodshed.

Expressing condolences to the families of the victims and to those injured in the conflict, Baqaei urged them to prioritize the interests of the Libyan people, engage in dialogue to resolve disputes, and prevent destructive foreign interventions in Libya’s affairs.

Media outlets have reported fierce clashes between two rival groups, sparked by the killing of a major militia leader on Monday.

The United Nations Libya mission (UNSMIL) expressed deep alarm over the escalating violence in densely populated neighborhoods and condemned the rapid escalation of violence in Tripoli and the mobilization of forces in other parts of the country.

In a statement on X, UNSMIL emphasized the need to establish “safe corridors for the evacuation of civilians trapped in intense conflict zones,” urgently calling for an immediate ceasefire.

