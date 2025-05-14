Iranian Parliament speaker in Jakarta for PUIC summit

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly (Iranian Parliament), arrived in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, on Wednesday morning, May 14, to participate in the 19th session of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC).

Upon his arrival at the airport, Ghalibaf was welcomed by Indonesian officials.

The summit is being held from May 12 to 15.

Iranian MPs accompanying Ghalibaf include Rouhollah Motafakker Azad, Sara Fallahi, Seyyed Yahya Soleimani, and Mohammad Mahdi Shahriari.

