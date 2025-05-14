Hezbollah member killed in Israeli airstrike on S. Lebanon

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) said the strike, carried out by a "hostile drone," targeted a motorcycle near a care center in Houla. The Health Ministry later confirmed one person was killed in the attack.

A Lebanese security source, who requested anonymity, told Xinhua that the victim was Moussa Aboud, a Hezbollah member from Houla in the Marjayoun district.

Also on Tuesday, the Israeli regime said it had carried out two additional airstrikes on Hezbollah militants in southern Lebanon. One target was in Houla, while the second was near Beaufort Ridge, where the IDF said it struck a "Hezbollah military site used for both firing and defensive operations."

The cross-border strikes come despite a ceasefire agreement reached on Nov. 27, 2024, intended to halt more than a year of hostilities tied to the war in Gaza.

MNA/