  1. Politics
May 8, 2025, 9:38 PM

Robert Prevost becomes the first American pope

Robert Prevost becomes the first American pope

TEHRAN, May 08 (MNA) – U.S. Cardinal Robert Prevost has been elected pope, the first time an American will lead the Roman Catholic Church.

He chose the name Pope Leo XIV.

The 69-year-old new pope appeared at the balcony in St. Peter's Basilica and said Peace be with all of you!"

He also spoke warmly of Pope Francis and concluded by leading the crowd in prayer.

MNA/

News ID 231590

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News