Robert Prevost becomes the first American pope

He chose the name Pope Leo XIV.
The 69-year-old new pope appeared at the balcony in St. Peter's Basilica and said Peace be with all of you!"
He also spoke warmly of Pope Francis and concluded by leading the crowd in prayer.
MNA/
TEHRAN, May 08 (MNA) – U.S. Cardinal Robert Prevost has been elected pope, the first time an American will lead the Roman Catholic Church.
He chose the name Pope Leo XIV.
The 69-year-old new pope appeared at the balcony in St. Peter's Basilica and said Peace be with all of you!"
He also spoke warmly of Pope Francis and concluded by leading the crowd in prayer.
MNA/
Your Comment