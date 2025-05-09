Safeguarding combat readiness top mission of Iran air defense

He seized this opportunity to express his thanks to the unflinching and round-the-clock efforts of the defenders of the country's skies, emphasizing the key role of air defense in ensuring national security and protecting the air borders of the country against external threats.

Referring to the sublime recommendations of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, he pointed out that improving the operational capability and maintaining combat readiness in all conditions is the main mission of the defense forces.

The army commander also emphasized the need to pay attention to modern training, utilize modern and state-of-the-art technologies, and enhance indigenous capabilities in the field of air defense, noting, “Benefited from the capabilities of the domestic experts, the Army Force of the country has been able to gain valuable achievements in the field of defense that are a source of pride for the Islamic Establishment.

