Kamalvandi stresses Iran right to posses uranium enrichment

Speaking in a ceremony on Tuesday, Kamalvandi, who is also the AEOI chief, said that "Iran has the right to have peaceful nuclear technology."

He noted that the Western countries abandoned their work incomplete after the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran.

"We cannot rely solely on fossil fuels for energy," the AEOI deputy chairman said elsewhere.

"The US Secretary of State was wrong because countries such as the Netherlands, Belgium, South Korea, Brazil and Japan are also enriching without having nuclear weapons," he continued to note in an apparent reference to the remarks recently made by the Marco Rubio who said Iran should not have nuclear enrichment and can import enriched uranium from overseas.

Iran and the US have held three rounds of talks in the Omani capital of Muscat and Italian capital of Rome on April 12, 19, and 26 with the aim of reaching a deal on Iran’s nuclear program and the removal of sanctions on Tehran. The talks are mediated by the Omani government.

Both parties have so far expressed satisfaction with the way the negotiations are moving on, praising the talks as “positive” and “moving forward.”

A fourth round of the talks was scheduled to be held on May 3 in Rome but was postponed for “logistical and technical reasons” as cited by the Iranian foreign minister.

