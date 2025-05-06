  1. Technology
Russia says every nation has right to develop nuclear program

TEHRAN, May 06 (MNA) – The Russian Foreign Ministry says that Iran and other countries that do not possess nuclear weapons have a legitimate right to develop their own civil nuclear energy programs.

Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, was responding to a question at a news briefing about remarks made by US President Donald Trump, who suggested that Washington’s goal in negotiating with Iran was to achieve the total “dismantlement” of Tehran’s nuclear program, Times of Israel reported.

It was just yesterday that the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami said that nuclear energy plays a strategic role in the development of the country and is a means of the national power.

