EU's Olof Skoog to meet Iranian delegation in Istanbul

After a joint meeting of the political, legal, and international deputies of Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs with the political directors of three European countries in Istanbul, Deputy High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy is scheduled to meet with the Iranian delegation.

Earlier on Friday, another round of talks between Iran and European Troika was held in Istanbul.

Lebanese Al-Mayadeen TV correspondent in Turkey reported on Friday that negotiations between Iran and the European troika (three major European powers namely Germany, France and the United Kingdom) began in the Turkish city of Istanbul on Friday.

Al-Mayadeen added that Iran is considering a separate path between its negotiations with the Europeans and indirect negotiations with the United States.

The meeting was being held at Tehran's consulate in Istanbul.

