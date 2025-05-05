Farris lauds Taremi's contribution to Inter Milan

Taremi played against Barcelona as Lautaro’s replacement in the match that ended 3-3 in the UEFA Champions League.

“The match against Barcelona will require lots of concentration, we might need to cut the opposition's time on the ball a bit, it's sometimes needed against these great sides because it can relieve the pressure, we need the win and we will try to win,” Farris said in an interview with Inter Milan website.

“Taremi? He's a player we know well and made a great contribution in the game the other night. If Lautaro doesn't make it, there'll be space for another forward and he is one of the candidates,” he added.

MNA/TSN