China shows support for Pakistan amid escalation with India

During today’s meeting with Ambassador Jiang, who called on him at Aiwan-i-Sadr, Zardari expressed concern over the recent “irresponsible and aggressive rhetoric by the Indian government,” Dawn reported.

The two discussed matters of bilateral importance, with a particular focus on the ongoing situation between Pakistan and India in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack.

The Chinese ambassador reaffirmed the “enduring and time-tested friendship between China and Pakistan”, describing the relationship as one of “ironclad brothers” who have always supported each other in challenging times.

He thanked Zardari for sharing Pakistan’s perspective, and emphasised that China would always support its ally to achieve the common desire of both countries to secure peace and stability in South Asia.

Zaradari conveyed his deep appreciation and gratitude to the Chinese government for its “consistent support, always standing by Pakistan in difficult times”.

MNA/