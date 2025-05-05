Iran, Egypt tourism coop. entered new chapter: Min.

Iran's Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri, arrived in Cairo, Egypt, to attend the G7 Tourism Ministers' meeting.

Relations between Iran and Egypt in the field of tourism have entered a new and high-potential stage and have opened a new horizon of strategic cooperation, Salehi-Amiri told reporters.

"Our main goal of this trip is to expand cooperation in areas that can serve the interests of the two nations in a specialized and strategic manner and open up new horizons of cooperation," he said.

"Egypt, as one of the pioneer countries in the history of Islamic civilization and the Arab world, has many historical and cultural potentials that can be of great interest to the people of Iran. The people of Iran are eagerly waiting to get acquainted with the civilizational and religious heritage of Egypt," he added.

"Iran also has extensive potential that could be attractive to Egyptian tourists. We have many historical monuments registered with UNESCO, which demonstrate Iran's cultural and historical richness and can be effective in increasing tourist exchange and strengthening relations between the two countries," he noted.

Salehi Amiri concluded by noting that relations between Iran and Egypt in the new era have a very positive outlook and, given the many cultural and historical commonalities between the two countries, can become a model for successful cooperation between the countries of the Islamic world.

MNA/