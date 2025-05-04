Number of identified bodies from port blast rises to 46

Javad Mirhadi, the head of the Hormozgan Legal Medicine Organization, says the number of identified bodies from the Shahid Rajaee Port explosion in Bandar Abbas, southern Iran, has increased to 46.

Mirhadi announced on Sunday that 10 more victims of the blast have been identified, bringing the total to 46.

DNA samples have been collected from the remaining bodies and close relatives of the deceased, he noted.

According to official sources, 70 people lost their lives in the explosion. Initially, 33 victims were identified, but the number now increased to 36.

A powerful blast rocked Shahid Rajaee Port on April 26, 2025, after a fuel tanker detonated, causing a large fire that was later extinguished.

